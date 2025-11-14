CryptoLoots (CLOOTS) Tokenomics
CryptoLoots (CLOOTS) Information
CryptoLoots is an innovative web platform that brings the excitement of loot boxes into the world of cryptocurrencies. Through a roulette-style animation, each box offers the chance to win amazing prizes, such as cryptocurrencies or NFTs. The entire process is backed by a fully transparent algorithmic system linked to the EOS blockchain, ensuring a secure, fair, and verifiable experience for the user.
The CryptoLoots token is a token built on the Solana network, set to launch on the Letsbonk.fun platform on August 11, 2025. The main goal of this token is to boost visibility for the casino, reward token holders, and foster a united and passionate community.
The token will have a unique utility: holders will be able to stake it on our platform and receive rewards in USDT. These rewards will come from 10% of CryptoLoots' net revenue.
Another source of value for the CryptoLoots token is that an additional 10% of the net revenue from the CryptoLoots casino will be used to buy back tokens from the market and automatically burn them. This creates constant liquidity for the token, contributes to price appreciation, and reduces the total supply in circulation.
CryptoLoots (CLOOTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CryptoLoots (CLOOTS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CLOOTS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CLOOTS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
