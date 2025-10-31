What is CryptoLoots (CLOOTS)

CryptoLoots is an innovative web platform that brings the excitement of loot boxes into the world of cryptocurrencies. Through a roulette-style animation, each box offers the chance to win amazing prizes, such as cryptocurrencies or NFTs. The entire process is backed by a fully transparent algorithmic system linked to the EOS blockchain, ensuring a secure, fair, and verifiable experience for the user. Cryptoloots Copy tokenomicsToken CryptoLoots The CryptoLoots token is a token built on the Solana network, set to launch on the Letsbonk.fun platform on August 11, 2025. The main goal of this token is to boost visibility for the casino, reward token holders, and foster a united and passionate community. The token will have a unique utility: holders will be able to stake it on our platform and receive rewards in USDT. These rewards will come from 10% of CryptoLoots' net revenue. Another source of value for the CryptoLoots token is that an additional 10% of the net revenue from the CryptoLoots casino will be used to buy back tokens from the market and automatically burn them. This creates constant liquidity for the token, contributes to price appreciation, and reduces the total supply in circulation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CryptoLoots (CLOOTS) How much is CryptoLoots (CLOOTS) worth today? The live CLOOTS price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CLOOTS to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of CLOOTS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of CryptoLoots? The market cap for CLOOTS is $ 119.86K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CLOOTS? The circulating supply of CLOOTS is 985.21M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CLOOTS? CLOOTS achieved an ATH price of 0.00211204 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CLOOTS? CLOOTS saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of CLOOTS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CLOOTS is -- USD . Will CLOOTS go higher this year? CLOOTS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CLOOTS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

