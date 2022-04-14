CryptoGPT (CRGPT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CryptoGPT (CRGPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CryptoGPT (CRGPT) Information CRGPT Token The CRGPT Token is designed to honor the legacy of Bitcoin, featuring a limited supply of 21,000,000 tokens and a deflationary mechanism that ensures its scarcity and value over time. Official Website: https://www.cryptogpt.io/ Whitepaper: https://cryptogpt-io.gitbook.io/whitepaper/ Buy CRGPT Now!

CryptoGPT (CRGPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CryptoGPT (CRGPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 507.67K Total Supply: $ 19.99M Circulating Supply: $ 18.28M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 555.08K All-Time High: $ 1.74 All-Time Low: $ 0.01517675 Current Price: $ 0.02777148 Learn more about CryptoGPT (CRGPT) price

CryptoGPT (CRGPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CryptoGPT (CRGPT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRGPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRGPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRGPT's tokenomics, explore CRGPT token's live price!

