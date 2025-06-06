CryptoDM Price (CDM)
The live price of CryptoDM (CDM) today is 0.01870846 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.84K USD. CDM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CryptoDM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CryptoDM price change within the day is -1.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 900.00K USD
Get real-time price updates of the CDM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CDM price information.
During today, the price change of CryptoDM to USD was $ -0.00031171144508928.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CryptoDM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CryptoDM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CryptoDM to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00031171144508928
|-1.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CryptoDM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
-1.63%
-2.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CryptoDM is a novel ERC-20 project with a token under the name $CDM. CryptoDM is building an advanced privacy-first social platform for Ethereum users, enhancing transparency through a wallet-to-wallet XMTP messaging client and an X-like short form microblogging tool. Beta Functionalities that are live include: - Message: Wallet-to-Wallet Messaging Client - Microblog: X-Like Wallet Microblogging Tool - Data: Real-Time In Messenger Crypto Data
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CDM to VND
₫492.3131249
|1 CDM to AUD
A$0.0286239438
|1 CDM to GBP
￡0.0136571758
|1 CDM to EUR
€0.0162763602
|1 CDM to USD
$0.01870846
|1 CDM to MYR
RM0.0789497012
|1 CDM to TRY
₺0.7346812242
|1 CDM to JPY
¥2.6878444482
|1 CDM to RUB
₽1.4450414504
|1 CDM to INR
₹1.6066825448
|1 CDM to IDR
Rp306.6960165024
|1 CDM to KRW
₩25.3501503846
|1 CDM to PHP
₱1.0409387144
|1 CDM to EGP
￡E.0.9286879544
|1 CDM to BRL
R$0.1045802914
|1 CDM to CAD
C$0.0254435056
|1 CDM to BDT
৳2.2867350658
|1 CDM to NGN
₦29.3234531194
|1 CDM to UAH
₴0.7752785824
|1 CDM to VES
Bs1.81472062
|1 CDM to PKR
Rs5.2772823968
|1 CDM to KZT
₸9.545056292
|1 CDM to THB
฿0.6104570498
|1 CDM to TWD
NT$0.5601312924
|1 CDM to AED
د.إ0.0686600482
|1 CDM to CHF
Fr0.0153409372
|1 CDM to HKD
HK$0.1466743264
|1 CDM to MAD
.د.م0.171182409
|1 CDM to MXN
$0.3584540936