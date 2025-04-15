CryptoAI Price (CAI)
The live price of CryptoAI (CAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CryptoAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.69 USD
- CryptoAI price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAI price information.
During today, the price change of CryptoAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CryptoAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CryptoAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CryptoAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.23%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-41.62%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CryptoAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CryptoAI is an ERC20 project which launched on 27th January 2023. The native token of the CryptoAI project is $CAI, it has a total supply of 100 million tokens. CryptoAI is a project that leverages Artificial Intelligence to provide real solutions for the cryptocurrency space. CryptoAI aims to revolutionize the crypto landscape by providing users with powerful and innovative tools in the form of powered telegram bots whose solutions are to gain time, automate things and make it easier to trade cryptos. Ultimately, CryptoAI's mission is to make artificial intelligence accessible to the masses and create a bonding between the cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence sectors. No need to register anywhere or be worried about collected data: their bots are safe, anonymous, free, and fast to use. Their economic model mostly relies on the advertising system linked to their bots. A part of their revenue is used to buy back and burn $CAI tokens. By doing this, they assure themselves that their cryptocurrency is deflationary, which means that the supply will reduce over time, driving the price up. This consistent ecosystem is made to sustain the project in the long term.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CAI to VND
₫--
|1 CAI to AUD
A$--
|1 CAI to GBP
￡--
|1 CAI to EUR
€--
|1 CAI to USD
$--
|1 CAI to MYR
RM--
|1 CAI to TRY
₺--
|1 CAI to JPY
¥--
|1 CAI to RUB
₽--
|1 CAI to INR
₹--
|1 CAI to IDR
Rp--
|1 CAI to KRW
₩--
|1 CAI to PHP
₱--
|1 CAI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CAI to BRL
R$--
|1 CAI to CAD
C$--
|1 CAI to BDT
৳--
|1 CAI to NGN
₦--
|1 CAI to UAH
₴--
|1 CAI to VES
Bs--
|1 CAI to PKR
Rs--
|1 CAI to KZT
₸--
|1 CAI to THB
฿--
|1 CAI to TWD
NT$--
|1 CAI to AED
د.إ--
|1 CAI to CHF
Fr--
|1 CAI to HKD
HK$--
|1 CAI to MAD
.د.م--
|1 CAI to MXN
$--