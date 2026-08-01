Crypto Trading Fund Price Today

The live Crypto Trading Fund (CTF) price today is $ 0.0326123, with a 319.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current CTF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0326123 per CTF.

Crypto Trading Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,759,062, with a circulating supply of 237.92M CTF. During the last 24 hours, CTF traded between $ 0.00763348 (low) and $ 0.03261329 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.33, while the all-time low was $ 0.00713262.

In short-term performance, CTF moved +321.50% in the last hour and +27.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 97.15.

Crypto Trading Fund (CTF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.76M$ 7.76M $ 7.76M Volume (24H) $ 97.15$ 97.15 $ 97.15 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.76M$ 7.76M $ 7.76M Circulation Supply 237.92M 237.92M 237.92M Total Supply 237,915,571.60248286 237,915,571.60248286 237,915,571.60248286

The current Market Cap of Crypto Trading Fund is $ 7.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 97.15. The circulating supply of CTF is 237.92M, with a total supply of 237915571.60248286. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.76M.