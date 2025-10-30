Crypto Rug Muncher (CRM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.21% Price Change (1D) -12.72% Price Change (7D) -25.07% Price Change (7D) -25.07%

Crypto Rug Muncher (CRM) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CRM traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CRM's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CRM has changed by -1.21% over the past hour, -12.72% over 24 hours, and -25.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Crypto Rug Muncher (CRM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 243.70K$ 243.70K $ 243.70K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 243.70K$ 243.70K $ 243.70K Circulation Supply 999.92M 999.92M 999.92M Total Supply 999,917,635.6564984 999,917,635.6564984 999,917,635.6564984

The current Market Cap of Crypto Rug Muncher is $ 243.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRM is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999917635.6564984. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 243.70K.