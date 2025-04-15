Crypto Royale Price (ROY)
The live price of Crypto Royale (ROY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 74.80K USD. ROY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crypto Royale Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Crypto Royale price change within the day is +0.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 120.78M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ROY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ROY price information.
During today, the price change of Crypto Royale to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crypto Royale to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crypto Royale to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crypto Royale to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-27.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-52.41%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Crypto Royale: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
+0.61%
+5.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Crypto Royale is a browser-based, free-to-play, play-to-earn game in which players compete for fame, glory and a little profit. Last man standing wins crypto. No up-front investment. No downloads. No signups. Get into a game in 30 seconds and win! The game is purposefully designed to be simple to play yet difficult to master. Every day 1000+ players congregate on the battlefield as they fight to see who can survive and claim the game’s HRC-20 token – ROY. Players enter a battlefield where they must be ‘the last person standing’. Represented by moons, a player’s ‘character’ can be one of three colours (Yellow, Pink, Blue). Colours are interchangeable by collecting boxes dropped onto the battlefield and must be used to ensure a player’s strength over an opponent in an effort to outsmart, outwit and out manoeuvre other players to become the victor. The game allows for each player to adopt a style of their own, and often becomes an identifiable trait/signature of said player. Whatever a player and opponents’ strategy there is a continual external force adding pressure to the gameplay – a closing circle. Venturing outside into the darkness causes a deterioration in health, but the collectables outside can, and often do, provide the weapons needed to claim victory. Positioning and timing are critical components to a player’s skill set.
