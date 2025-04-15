Crypto Raiders Price (RAIDER)
The live price of Crypto Raiders (RAIDER) today is 0.00278507 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 89.04K USD. RAIDER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crypto Raiders Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Crypto Raiders price change within the day is -0.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 31.90M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RAIDER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RAIDER price information.
During today, the price change of Crypto Raiders to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crypto Raiders to USD was $ -0.0005326165.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crypto Raiders to USD was $ -0.0012115391.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crypto Raiders to USD was $ -0.0037963743218181915.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.62%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005326165
|-19.12%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012115391
|-43.50%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0037963743218181915
|-57.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of Crypto Raiders: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.44%
-0.62%
-0.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RAIDER is the governance and value token for the Crypto Raiders P2E game on Polygon.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 RAIDER to VND
₫71.41197987
|1 RAIDER to AUD
A$0.0043447092
|1 RAIDER to GBP
￡0.0020888025
|1 RAIDER to EUR
€0.0024230109
|1 RAIDER to USD
$0.00278507
|1 RAIDER to MYR
RM0.0122821587
|1 RAIDER to TRY
₺0.1059440628
|1 RAIDER to JPY
¥0.3984321142
|1 RAIDER to RUB
₽0.2290720075
|1 RAIDER to INR
₹0.2386526483
|1 RAIDER to IDR
Rp46.4178147662
|1 RAIDER to KRW
₩3.9560526815
|1 RAIDER to PHP
₱0.1582755281
|1 RAIDER to EGP
￡E.0.1420107193
|1 RAIDER to BRL
R$0.0162926595
|1 RAIDER to CAD
C$0.0038433966
|1 RAIDER to BDT
৳0.3383581543
|1 RAIDER to NGN
₦4.4703994091
|1 RAIDER to UAH
₴0.1149676896
|1 RAIDER to VES
Bs0.19773997
|1 RAIDER to PKR
Rs0.781212135
|1 RAIDER to KZT
₸1.4422763502
|1 RAIDER to THB
฿0.0932441436
|1 RAIDER to TWD
NT$0.0903198201
|1 RAIDER to AED
د.إ0.0102212069
|1 RAIDER to CHF
Fr0.0022559067
|1 RAIDER to HKD
HK$0.0215842925
|1 RAIDER to MAD
.د.م0.0257897482
|1 RAIDER to MXN
$0.0558963549