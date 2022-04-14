Crypto Asset Governance Alliance (CAGA) Tokenomics
CAGA Network is a decentralized blockchain that utilizes state-of-the-art technology to provide rapid, secure, and scalable solutions.
Our mission is to cultivate a trusted environment where everyone can confidently develop their blockchain-based products and execute transactions with ease and efficacy.
Central to our approach is the Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism, tailored for dApps demanding speed and efficiency.
CAGA drives substantial benefits for end-users, developers, and businesses across diverse industries, encouraging broader and sustainable adoption of Web3.
Through these innovations, CAGA is paving the way for a future where blockchain technology is accessible and impactful for all.
Understanding the tokenomics of Crypto Asset Governance Alliance (CAGA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CAGA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CAGA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
