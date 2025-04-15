Cryptiq browser Price (CRYPTIQ)
The live price of Cryptiq browser (CRYPTIQ) today is 0.0034782 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 131.94K USD. CRYPTIQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cryptiq browser Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cryptiq browser price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 37.93M USD
During today, the price change of Cryptiq browser to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cryptiq browser to USD was $ -0.0001918477.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cryptiq browser to USD was $ -0.0004568226.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cryptiq browser to USD was $ -0.001188451833479006.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001918477
|-5.51%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004568226
|-13.13%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001188451833479006
|-25.46%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cryptiq browser: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+5.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Cryptiq Web3 Browser is a revolutionary web browser that prioritizes decentralization, privacy, and security. It offers users a seamless and efficient way to access the decentralized web, interact with blockchain networks, manage digital assets, and engage with decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. The browser is designed to empower individuals by giving them control over their data and online interactions, ensuring privacy and protection from invasive tracking and malicious actors. What makes your project unique? What sets Cryptiq Web3 Browser apart is its integration of Web3 technology, which enables direct interaction with blockchain networks. This means users can seamlessly navigate the rapidly growing Web3 ecosystem, manage their digital assets, participate in smart contract transactions, and even engage in decentralized governance. The browser's commitment to user privacy, along with its focus on delivering fast and efficient browsing performance, further distinguishes it from traditional web browsers. History of your project: The history of the Cryptiq Web3 Browser project traces back to my journey as a skilled and experienced full stack developer and entrepreneur. With a background spanning the Technology, E-Commerce, and Financial sectors, I drew upon my expertise gained from Top Tier Investment Banks and a Leading Technology & E-Commerce Company. This diverse experience provided me with insights into innovation and creating solutions that drive positive change. Throughout my career, I have been instrumental in successfully launching multiple applications that reflect my deep passion for pushing the boundaries of innovation. This passion has always driven me to create solutions that not only meet client needs but also surpass their expectations. Collaboration and teamwork have been essential aspects of my approach, recognizing that remarkable results are achieved through a supportive and collaborative environment. Before entering the tech and business world, I enjoyed a successful career as a Music Producer and DJ, crafting Top 10 tracks that resonated with audiences across the globe. This background in the creative industry added a unique perspective to my problem-solving approach, allowing me to think creatively and approach challenges from diverse angles. With my transition from a Music Producer and DJ to a full stack developer, entrepreneur, and manager, I am now fully committed to utilizing my multifaceted skill set to create products that carry meaningful impact. The Cryptiq Web3 Browser project emerged as a culmination of my experiences, aiming to revolutionize the browsing experience through decentralized principles, enhanced privacy, and seamless user engagement. As I embark on this new chapter, my dedication to continuous learning and driving positive change remains unwavering. The Cryptiq Web3 Browser project represents an exciting endeavor that aligns with my values of innovation, collaboration, and fostering growth. I am enthusiastic about the project's future, as it evolves to meet the ever-changing landscape of the Web3 ecosystem while upholding the principles that have guided my career journey. What’s next for your project? The project's future involves continuous innovation and improvement. Regular updates and security enhancements are expected to keep users up-to-date with the latest advancements in web technology and security measures. As the Web3 ecosystem evolves, Cryptiq Web3 Browser will adapt to new trends and technologies, striving to remain at the forefront of decentralized browsing experiences. The project will also expand its features, integrations, and user engagement to stay aligned with the changing needs of its community. What can your token be used for? Rewarding Engagement: Tokens could be used to incentivize users to interact with the browser, engage with dApps, and contribute to the community. Access to Premium Features: Tokens might grant users access to premium features or services within the browser. Decentralized Governance: Tokens could be used for voting and decision-making in the development and evolution of the browser.
|1 CRYPTIQ to VND
₫89.1845262
|1 CRYPTIQ to AUD
A$0.005460774
|1 CRYPTIQ to GBP
￡0.00260865
|1 CRYPTIQ to EUR
€0.003060816
|1 CRYPTIQ to USD
$0.0034782
|1 CRYPTIQ to MYR
RM0.015338862
|1 CRYPTIQ to TRY
₺0.132310728
|1 CRYPTIQ to JPY
¥0.497799984
|1 CRYPTIQ to RUB
₽0.28608195
|1 CRYPTIQ to INR
₹0.298116522
|1 CRYPTIQ to IDR
Rp58.95253353
|1 CRYPTIQ to KRW
₩4.947635154
|1 CRYPTIQ to PHP
₱0.197770452
|1 CRYPTIQ to EGP
￡E.0.177353418
|1 CRYPTIQ to BRL
R$0.02034747
|1 CRYPTIQ to CAD
C$0.004799916
|1 CRYPTIQ to BDT
৳0.422566518
|1 CRYPTIQ to NGN
₦5.582963166
|1 CRYPTIQ to UAH
₴0.143580096
|1 CRYPTIQ to VES
Bs0.2469522
|1 CRYPTIQ to PKR
Rs0.9756351
|1 CRYPTIQ to KZT
₸1.801220652
|1 CRYPTIQ to THB
฿0.116624046
|1 CRYPTIQ to TWD
NT$0.112832808
|1 CRYPTIQ to AED
د.إ0.012764994
|1 CRYPTIQ to CHF
Fr0.002817342
|1 CRYPTIQ to HKD
HK$0.02695605
|1 CRYPTIQ to MAD
.د.م0.032208132
|1 CRYPTIQ to MXN
$0.069842256