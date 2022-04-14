Cryptify (CRYPT) Tokenomics
Cryptify (CRYPT) Information
Cryptify is a secure, anonymous crypto payment platform with instant settlements, AI-driven analytics, and 2x cashback, designed for modern businesses.
Accept CryptoPayments for Your Business Use Cryptify platform, infrastructure and APIs to accept payments on blockchains.
The way we transact is fundamentally changing. The rise of Web3 is driving the demand for a new breed of digital payment solutions. Traditional payment platforms are often riddled with high fees, limited functionality, and a lack of support for most cryptocurrencies.
Cryptify emerges as the answer to these limitations. We are the PayPal of Web3, a global digital payment platform built for the future. We seamlessly integrate with all major cryptocurrencies, eliminating the need for cumbersome KYC procedures.
We offer a suite of powerful features designed to streamline your financial activities. Businesses can leverage invoicing tools, inventory tracking, and robust analytics, while users enjoy effortless payment links, recurring payments, and industry-leading security protocols.
Experience faster, cheaper, and more secure transactions with Cryptify, accepting cryptocurrency payments while unlocking a world of financial opportunities.
Cryptify (CRYPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cryptify (CRYPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Cryptify (CRYPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cryptify (CRYPT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CRYPT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CRYPT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
