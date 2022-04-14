Cryptax AI (CTAX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cryptax AI (CTAX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cryptax AI (CTAX) Information The world of cryptocurrency has transformed the global financial landscape, creating a decentralized ecosystem that gives individuals more control over their assets, investments, and transactions. Within this ecosystem, decentralized finance (DeFi) has emerged as a dynamic force, empowering millions of users to trade, lend, borrow, and stake assets without traditional intermediaries. However, with this newfound freedom comes complexity—especially when it comes to tax compliance. Cryptocurrencies and DeFi transactions have introduced unique, intricate challenges to tax reporting, leaving many users struggling to understand and fulfill their tax obligations. Official Website: https://usecryptax.ai/ Buy CTAX Now!

Cryptax AI (CTAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cryptax AI (CTAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 10.49K
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.49K
All-Time High: $ 0.00403713
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00010485

Cryptax AI (CTAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cryptax AI (CTAX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CTAX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CTAX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CTAX's tokenomics, explore CTAX token's live price!

