Cryptax AI Price (CTAX)
The live price of Cryptax AI (CTAX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.18K USD. CTAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cryptax AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cryptax AI price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CTAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CTAX price information.
During today, the price change of Cryptax AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cryptax AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cryptax AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cryptax AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.25%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-39.65%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cryptax AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-13.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The world of cryptocurrency has transformed the global financial landscape, creating a decentralized ecosystem that gives individuals more control over their assets, investments, and transactions. Within this ecosystem, decentralized finance (DeFi) has emerged as a dynamic force, empowering millions of users to trade, lend, borrow, and stake assets without traditional intermediaries. However, with this newfound freedom comes complexity—especially when it comes to tax compliance. Cryptocurrencies and DeFi transactions have introduced unique, intricate challenges to tax reporting, leaving many users struggling to understand and fulfill their tax obligations.
