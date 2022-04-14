Cryptaine (CRY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cryptaine (CRY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cryptaine (CRY) Information Cryptaine is a blockchain-based affiliate marketing platform designed to address core industry challenges such as fraud, tracking inaccuracies, and delayed payments. Utilizing smart contracts, Cryptaine ensures transparent tracking and instant, automated commission payouts. Its native utility token, $CRY, is integral to the ecosystem, providing reduced platform fees based on token holdings. The platform supports both digital and offline businesses, offering secure and cost-effective affiliate management solutions glob Official Website: http://www.cryptaine.com Whitepaper: https://cryptaine.com/CryptaineWhitepaper.pdf Buy CRY Now!

Cryptaine (CRY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cryptaine (CRY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 31.33K $ 31.33K $ 31.33K Total Supply: $ 25.00M $ 25.00M $ 25.00M Circulating Supply: $ 210.99K $ 210.99K $ 210.99K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.71M $ 3.71M $ 3.71M All-Time High: $ 0.26617 $ 0.26617 $ 0.26617 All-Time Low: $ 0.14749 $ 0.14749 $ 0.14749 Current Price: $ 0.148506 $ 0.148506 $ 0.148506 Learn more about Cryptaine (CRY) price

Cryptaine (CRY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cryptaine (CRY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRY's tokenomics, explore CRY token's live price!

