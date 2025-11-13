Crypstocks AI Terminal is a platform created to give crypto holders clear, verifiable insight into the digital-asset landscape. The terminal streams real-time on-chain activity alongside market data that users can independently audit, helping them build an informed perspective before taking action. All investment decisions made with information from the terminal remain the user’s sole responsibility; Crypstocks accepts no liability for any resulting gains or losses. Use the data, verify it for yourself, and trade at your own risk.