CrypstocksAI (MVP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.02268711$ 0.02268711 $ 0.02268711 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.28% Price Change (1D) -4.64% Price Change (7D) -23.47% Price Change (7D) -23.47%

CrypstocksAI (MVP) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MVP traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MVP's all-time high price is $ 0.02268711, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MVP has changed by -0.28% over the past hour, -4.64% over 24 hours, and -23.47% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CrypstocksAI (MVP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 658.39K$ 658.39K $ 658.39K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 658.39K$ 658.39K $ 658.39K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CrypstocksAI is $ 658.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MVP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 658.39K.