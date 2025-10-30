Cryowar (CWAR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00134436 $ 0.00134436 $ 0.00134436 24H Low $ 0.00138993 $ 0.00138993 $ 0.00138993 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00134436$ 0.00134436 $ 0.00134436 24H High $ 0.00138993$ 0.00138993 $ 0.00138993 All Time High $ 6.29$ 6.29 $ 6.29 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) -1.38% Price Change (7D) +3.96% Price Change (7D) +3.96%

Cryowar (CWAR) real-time price is $0.00136814. Over the past 24 hours, CWAR traded between a low of $ 0.00134436 and a high of $ 0.00138993, showing active market volatility. CWAR's all-time high price is $ 6.29, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CWAR has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -1.38% over 24 hours, and +3.96% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cryowar (CWAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 413.55K$ 413.55K $ 413.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.37M$ 1.37M $ 1.37M Circulation Supply 301.36M 301.36M 301.36M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cryowar is $ 413.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CWAR is 301.36M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.37M.