Crying Cat (CRYING) Information This whole project is to save crying cats in the real world. What started as a meme, became a very strong community to come together and help cats in the real world with non-profit organizations. The community consists of a high valued network on X that came together on a daily basis live on spaces. Everyone is in support of saving cats, shelter them, get them families, food, supplies and much more. Official Website: https://cryingcats.xyz/ Buy CRYING Now!

Market Cap: $ 212.40K
Total Supply: $ 962.67M
Circulating Supply: $ 962.67M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 212.40K
All-Time High: $ 0.00774955
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00022064

Crying Cat (CRYING) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Crying Cat (CRYING) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRYING tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRYING tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRYING's tokenomics, explore CRYING token's live price!

