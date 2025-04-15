Crust Shadow Price (CSM)
The live price of Crust Shadow (CSM) today is 0.00304446 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CSM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crust Shadow Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 600.50 USD
- Crust Shadow price change within the day is -36.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Crust Shadow to USD was $ -0.001781545635587825.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crust Shadow to USD was $ -0.0004271176.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crust Shadow to USD was $ -0.0008258989.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crust Shadow to USD was $ -0.00278073922281894.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001781545635587825
|-36.91%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004271176
|-14.02%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008258989
|-27.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00278073922281894
|-47.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of Crust Shadow: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
-36.91%
-32.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CRUST implements the incentive layer protocol for decentralized storage, and vision to building a decentralized cloud ecosystem.
|1 CSM to VND
₫78.06299886
|1 CSM to AUD
A$0.0047798022
|1 CSM to GBP
￡0.002283345
|1 CSM to EUR
€0.0026791248
|1 CSM to USD
$0.00304446
|1 CSM to MYR
RM0.0134260686
|1 CSM to TRY
₺0.1159634814
|1 CSM to JPY
¥0.4350228894
|1 CSM to RUB
₽0.2510461716
|1 CSM to INR
₹0.2610015558
|1 CSM to IDR
Rp51.601009209
|1 CSM to KRW
₩4.3430135238
|1 CSM to PHP
₱0.1725295482
|1 CSM to EGP
￡E.0.1552370154
|1 CSM to BRL
R$0.0178405356
|1 CSM to CAD
C$0.0042317994
|1 CSM to BDT
৳0.3702367806
|1 CSM to NGN
₦4.8867540798
|1 CSM to UAH
₴0.1254621966
|1 CSM to VES
Bs0.21615666
|1 CSM to PKR
Rs0.8549148126
|1 CSM to KZT
₸1.5766040556
|1 CSM to THB
฿0.1021720776
|1 CSM to TWD
NT$0.0987622824
|1 CSM to AED
د.إ0.0111731682
|1 CSM to CHF
Fr0.0024660126
|1 CSM to HKD
HK$0.023594565
|1 CSM to MAD
.د.م0.0282830334
|1 CSM to MXN
$0.0608283108