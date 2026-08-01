Crust Network Price (CRU)
The live Crust Network (CRU) price today is $ 0.00989324, with a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00989324 per CRU.
Crust Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 264,309, with a circulating supply of 26.72M CRU. During the last 24 hours, CRU traded between $ 0.00989668 (low) and $ 0.00999072 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 179.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.00769792.
In short-term performance, CRU moved -0.21% in the last hour and -1.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 523.34.
The current Market Cap of Crust Network is $ 264.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 523.34. The circulating supply of CRU is 26.72M, with a total supply of 35025067.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 346.51K.
-0.21%
-0.92%
-1.81%
-1.81%
During today, the price change of Crust Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crust Network to USD was $ -0.0000905973.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crust Network to USD was $ +0.0020036116.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crust Network to USD was $ -0.00000008947303955.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.92%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000905973
|-0.91%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0020036116
|+20.25%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00000008947303955
|-0.00%
In 2040, the price of Crust Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is Crust Network? Crust Network provides a decentralized storage network and cloud solutions for both, the Web 3.0 as well as Web 2.0 ecosystem and is build on Polkadot’s Substrate framework. It provides an unique incentive layer for the IPFS protocol and utilizes blockchain technology to enhancesecurity, privacy, performance and ownership of data.
How does the roadmap look like? The mainnet launched on the 1st of September 2021 and currently holds a storage capacity of around 2,300 PetaBytes provided by more than 7,000 individual nodes. Crust Network already integrated with many blockchains and provides a fully decentralized storage layer for Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Solana, Near, Elrond, Heco and others. In the future Crust will implement its storage services for even more networks in order to provide its storage solutions for every ecosystem. Some of the biggest blockchain projects already use Crust Network to store their data or host their websites and dApps via Crust’s infrastructure. These for example are Uniswap, AAVE or Polkadot Apps. In future, Crust Network is thriving to provide even more services for the Web3 and Web2 landscape for projects and companies to utilize and to build on. Crust's architecture also has the capability of supporting a decentralized computing layer and building a decentralized cloud ecosystem. Crust Ecosystem and Use Cases: • Providing the technical infrastructure for the Metaverse • Mint, Store and exchange NFTs fully decentralized • Hosting of Websites, dApps, Video streaming and more • Web 3.0 Gaming and decentralized social media • Personal Cloud storage to access your data from anywhere • File sharing and streaming services
What are the CRU token utilities? Crust ($CRU) is a utility token within the Crust ecosystem which serves many different utilities. The most important utilities and functionalities of the CRU token are listed below: • Staking to maintain GPoS consensus • Collateral for storage providers to provide storage services • Used to cover transaction fees • Purchase storage or other cloud services • On-Chain governance mechanism
Can I try Crust Networks storage solution? Yes, you can enjoy the benefits of our networks in many ways. For example you can upload files to a fully decentralized Web 3.0 cloud solution on crustfiles.io where you can keep your data safe and always accessible. Just sign in with your Crypto wallet and enjoy storing your files in the easiest and most secure way possible. For NFT lovers, artists and collectors we also offer a decentralized NFT market platform where users can mint, store, trade and display their NFTs on a 100% decentralized infrastructure. Feel free to try out our NFT dedicated application on switchswap.io
How does Crust network compare to traditional cloud services? Compared to traditional and centralized storage providers like AWS, Google, Azure or Alibaba Cloud, Crust Network offers many advantages due to its decentralized infrastructure: Availability: Crust eliminates the “Single-Point-of-Failure” dilemma and the risk of downtime by on average creating 80 replicas distributed over individual nodes in the network. This maintains a high level of redundancy to keep your data always available and accessible. Security: High resistance against DNS hijack attempts or DDOS attacks. Additionally all data is encrypted by the IPFS protocol as well as Crust’s TEE mechanism. Not even node operators or any other centralized organisation can access or tamper user data. Performance: Due to many replicas on many nodes all over the world you can retrieve your files without any server-side bottlenecks. Data can be sourced and processed from many nodes at the same time to realize many benefits in regards of performance. Costs: Cloud storage costs on Crust Network are only 25-50 % of the costs compared to traditional Web 2.0 products on a centralized infrastructure. (Compared to AWS S3 Cloud Server)
Can I start mining Crust? Crust network is a public and totally permission-less network that everybody can join at any time. Thanks to our MPoW (Meaningful Proof of Work) mechanism there is no need for expensive and energy consuming GPUs or high-end CPUs. All you need is a reliable internet connection, a CPU with TEE functionality and some free storage. For more information please refer to: https://wiki.crust.network/docs/en/nodeOverview
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What is the current live price of Crust Network?
Crust Network is priced at £0.0072909380221249320000, showing a price movement of -0.92% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of £-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the CRU market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between £0.0072934731700437240000 and £0.0073627770393120960000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is Crust Network's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #3913, supported by a market capitalization of £194785.58467092870000.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 26716087.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence Crust Network's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
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