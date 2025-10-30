The live Crumbcat price today is 0 USD. Track real-time CRUMB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CRUMB price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Crumbcat price today is 0 USD. Track real-time CRUMB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CRUMB price trend easily at MEXC now.

Crumbcat Price (CRUMB)

1 CRUMB to USD Live Price:

$0.00064687
$0.00064687$0.00064687
-21.50%1D
USD
Crumbcat (CRUMB) Live Price Chart
Crumbcat (CRUMB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00263437
$ 0.00263437$ 0.00263437

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.24%

-21.55%

+139.12%

+139.12%

Crumbcat (CRUMB) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CRUMB traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CRUMB's all-time high price is $ 0.00263437, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CRUMB has changed by +0.24% over the past hour, -21.55% over 24 hours, and +139.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Crumbcat (CRUMB) Market Information

$ 646.61K
$ 646.61K$ 646.61K

--
----

$ 646.61K
$ 646.61K$ 646.61K

999.51M
999.51M 999.51M

999,508,195.851164
999,508,195.851164 999,508,195.851164

The current Market Cap of Crumbcat is $ 646.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRUMB is 999.51M, with a total supply of 999508195.851164. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 646.61K.

Crumbcat (CRUMB) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Crumbcat to USD was $ -0.000177738173528043.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crumbcat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crumbcat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crumbcat to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000177738173528043-21.55%
30 Days$ 0+176.03%
60 Days$ 0-12.18%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Crumbcat (CRUMB)

CRUMB is a meme token on the Solana blockchain, centered around a lovable GIF cat that has quickly become an symbol of Solana’s/Jupiters meme culture. Dubbed “Crumbcat,” this feline is not just another internet kitty - it’s the first major meme cat on Jupiter, the largest DEX aggregator on Solana, and also features in the Official Jupiter Theme Song, giving it both cultural and cosmic significance.

At its core, CRUMB embraces the whimsical, community-driven nature of meme tokens. There are no promises of groundbreaking utility or complicated tokenomics—just pure internet joy, community vibes, and the spirit of decentralized fun. It’s a celebration of meme culture, Web3 creativity, and the Solana ecosystem.

Crumbcat lives at the intersection of internet culture and Solana speed. The token has already gained traction, with over 1,000 holders and a market cap approaching $1 million. It’s actively traded on popular Solana platforms like Jupiter (verified), Phantom, Meteora DAMM V2, and Maestro Bot. The CRUMB community is growing fast.

Visually, CRUMB leans hard into its aesthetic: a looping, purring, and chaotic-yet-charming animated cat that perfectly captures the energy of the project. Behind the meme is a team focused on creating a fun, engaging experience without overpromising or overcomplicating. Instead of a whitepaper full of jargon, CRUMB gives you a GIF, a song, and a chance to vibe.

So what is CRUMB really about? It’s about community. It’s about Solana. It’s about cat GIFs. It’s about not taking crypto too seriously while still showing up, holding strong, and building something weirdly wonderful—together. Whether you’re in it for the memes, the music, or the meows, CRUMB offers a lighthearted space to join a galactic journey powered by cuteness, culture, and crypto.

Crumbcat (CRUMB) Resource

Official Website

Crumbcat Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Crumbcat (CRUMB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Crumbcat (CRUMB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Crumbcat.

Check the Crumbcat price prediction now!

CRUMB to Local Currencies

Crumbcat (CRUMB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Crumbcat (CRUMB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRUMB token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Crumbcat (CRUMB)

How much is Crumbcat (CRUMB) worth today?
The live CRUMB price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CRUMB to USD price?
The current price of CRUMB to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Crumbcat?
The market cap for CRUMB is $ 646.61K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CRUMB?
The circulating supply of CRUMB is 999.51M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CRUMB?
CRUMB achieved an ATH price of 0.00263437 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CRUMB?
CRUMB saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of CRUMB?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CRUMB is -- USD.
Will CRUMB go higher this year?
CRUMB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CRUMB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
