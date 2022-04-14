CROY AI (CROY) Tokenomics
CROY Tools is dedicated to enhancing the safety and effectiveness of trading in the crypto trenches with a suite of innovative utilities.
Our flagship offering is an AI agent designed for on-chain analysis, specifically targeting newly migrated or pre-migration coins with market caps starting at $20k.
The blockchain ecosystem, particularly in the trenches of emerging tokens, is rife with both opportunity and risk. As traders sift through thousands of projects, the need for tools that provide clear, actionable insights has never been greater.
CROY was built to fill this gap, offering traders the guidance and support they need to thrive. Our mission is to make trading safer, more informed, and more community-driven. With tools like the CROY AI Agent, blacklists for scams and copycat projects, and a growing ecosystem of analytics and dashboards, we aim to empower traders to navigate the trenches with confidence.
Understanding the tokenomics of CROY AI (CROY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CROY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CROY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
