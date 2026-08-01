Crown BRLV Price Today

The live Crown BRLV (BRLV) price today is $ 0.192292, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRLV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.192292 per BRLV.

Crown BRLV currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 72,089,245, with a circulating supply of 374.89M BRLV. During the last 24 hours, BRLV traded between $ 0.191621 (low) and $ 0.192703 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.204863, while the all-time low was $ 0.187398.

In short-term performance, BRLV moved +0.35% in the last hour and -1.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.83K.

Crown BRLV (BRLV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 72.09M$ 72.09M $ 72.09M Volume (24H) $ 2.83K$ 2.83K $ 2.83K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 72.09M$ 72.09M $ 72.09M Circulation Supply 374.89M 374.89M 374.89M Total Supply 375,001,927.4528299 375,001,927.4528299 375,001,927.4528299

The current Market Cap of Crown BRLV is $ 72.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.83K. The circulating supply of BRLV is 374.89M, with a total supply of 375001927.4528299. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.09M.