CrowdStrike xStock (CRWDX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 538.43 $ 538.43 $ 538.43 24H Low $ 548.7 $ 548.7 $ 548.7 24H High 24H Low $ 538.43$ 538.43 $ 538.43 24H High $ 548.7$ 548.7 $ 548.7 All Time High $ 555.0$ 555.0 $ 555.0 Lowest Price $ 403.98$ 403.98 $ 403.98 Price Change (1H) +1.12% Price Change (1D) +0.88% Price Change (7D) +8.29% Price Change (7D) +8.29%

CrowdStrike xStock (CRWDX) real-time price is $547.24. Over the past 24 hours, CRWDX traded between a low of $ 538.43 and a high of $ 548.7, showing active market volatility. CRWDX's all-time high price is $ 555.0, while its all-time low price is $ 403.98.

In terms of short-term performance, CRWDX has changed by +1.12% over the past hour, +0.88% over 24 hours, and +8.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CrowdStrike xStock (CRWDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 242.21K$ 242.21K $ 242.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.53M$ 11.53M $ 11.53M Circulation Supply 443.50 443.50 443.50 Total Supply 21,120.0 21,120.0 21,120.0

The current Market Cap of CrowdStrike xStock is $ 242.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRWDX is 443.50, with a total supply of 21120.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.53M.