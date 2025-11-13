CROTCH (CROTCH) Tokenomics
CROTCH is a hilarious utility token that blends meme culture with real-world function. Built for long-term holders, it offers generous ETH and CRO rewards paid quarterly and the longer you hold your CROTCH, the bigger your payout. A multi-chain bridge between multiple networks unlocks extra incentives on every transaction, while regular buybacks help boost future reward pools and stabilize the price.
CROTCH also features a community-voted charity fund, giving holders the power to choose which causes receive real USDC donations, making it one of the few meme tokens that gives back in more ways than one. With a viral name, transparent tokenomics, and anti-whale/anti-dump mechanics, it’s designed to reward loyalty and protect the community.
With a name like CROTCH, it’s impossible to ignore the endless innuendos. Designed for maximum memeability, it slips into conversations, tickles algorithms, and spreads faster than you can adjust your portfolio, making it the perfect viral vehicle for a utility-backed token.
Sell your CROTCH early? Your rewards go to someone else’s wallet. Hold tight, perform missions, and you’ll climb the tier system for even more gains. It’s cheeky, it’s clever, and it just might be the most rewarding CROTCH you’ll ever grab.
CROTCH (CROTCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CROTCH (CROTCH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CROTCH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CROTCH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
