Cross The Ages Price Today

The live Cross The Ages (CTA) price today is $ 0, with a 6.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current CTA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CTA.

Cross The Ages currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 132,995, with a circulating supply of 500.00M CTA. During the last 24 hours, CTA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.462556, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CTA moved +3.02% in the last hour and +6.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 140.65.

Cross The Ages (CTA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 133.00K$ 133.00K $ 133.00K Volume (24H) $ 140.65$ 140.65 $ 140.65 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 133.00K$ 133.00K $ 133.00K Circulation Supply 500.00M 500.00M 500.00M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cross The Ages is $ 133.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 140.65. The circulating supply of CTA is 500.00M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 133.00K.