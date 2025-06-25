CropBytes Price (CBX)
The live price of CropBytes (CBX) today is 0.00033007 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 106.05K USD. CBX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CropBytes Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CropBytes price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 321.29M USD
During today, the price change of CropBytes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CropBytes to USD was $ -0.0002111554.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CropBytes to USD was $ -0.0001958136.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CropBytes to USD was $ -0.0003831752658624837.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002111554
|-63.97%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001958136
|-59.32%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003831752658624837
|-53.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of CropBytes: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-55.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CropBytes | Play & Earn Cryptocurrency Daily. Farm, invest, or trade to earn cryptocurrency in an open economy. Play CropBytes on your Android & iOS devices with your friends & grow your crypto earnings.
Understanding the tokenomics of CropBytes (CBX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CBX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CBX to VND
₫8.68579205
|1 CBX to AUD
A$0.0005050071
|1 CBX to GBP
￡0.0002409511
|1 CBX to EUR
€0.0002838602
|1 CBX to USD
$0.00033007
|1 CBX to MYR
RM0.0013994968
|1 CBX to TRY
₺0.013070772
|1 CBX to JPY
¥0.0477578283
|1 CBX to RUB
₽0.0258642852
|1 CBX to INR
₹0.0283563137
|1 CBX to IDR
Rp5.4109827408
|1 CBX to KRW
₩0.4478554795
|1 CBX to PHP
₱0.0187545774
|1 CBX to EGP
￡E.0.0165167028
|1 CBX to BRL
R$0.0018186857
|1 CBX to CAD
C$0.0004521959
|1 CBX to BDT
৳0.0403378547
|1 CBX to NGN
₦0.5117339266
|1 CBX to UAH
₴0.0137705204
|1 CBX to VES
Bs0.03399721
|1 CBX to PKR
Rs0.0939808311
|1 CBX to KZT
₸0.1706659942
|1 CBX to THB
฿0.0107800862
|1 CBX to TWD
NT$0.0097238622
|1 CBX to AED
د.إ0.0012113569
|1 CBX to CHF
Fr0.000264056
|1 CBX to HKD
HK$0.0025877488
|1 CBX to MAD
.د.م0.0030003363
|1 CBX to MXN
$0.0062680293
|1 CBX to PLN
zł0.0012047555