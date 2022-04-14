Crogecoin (CROGE) Information

We are one of the first meme to utility tokens in the Cronos space. Already achieving 1m in 3 days (very rare for cronos) We have become whitelisted on MMF (cronos largest exchange) and launched a new DAPP: https://dapp.crogecoin.com/dashboard Project is ran by 4 big name call channels in the BSC world. We are aiming to bring as much attention to CRO as possible, and turning it into a bigger space, hopefully one day taking over BSC market share. We are also planning on the first BSC to CRO bridge, which has never been done so far.