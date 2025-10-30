Crocodile Finance (CROC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 12.89 24H High $ 14.2 All Time High $ 29.85 Lowest Price $ 9.96 Price Change (1H) -0.76% Price Change (1D) -5.24% Price Change (7D) -1.82%

Crocodile Finance (CROC) real-time price is $12.94. Over the past 24 hours, CROC traded between a low of $ 12.89 and a high of $ 14.2, showing active market volatility. CROC's all-time high price is $ 29.85, while its all-time low price is $ 9.96.

In terms of short-term performance, CROC has changed by -0.76% over the past hour, -5.24% over 24 hours, and -1.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Crocodile Finance (CROC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.24M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.24M Circulation Supply 173.93K Total Supply 173,927.1726143236

The current Market Cap of Crocodile Finance is $ 2.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CROC is 173.93K, with a total supply of 173927.1726143236. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.24M.