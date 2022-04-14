CrocBot (CROC) Tokenomics
CrocBot (CROC) Information
What is the project about? CrocBot is a protocol allowing to farm popular airdrops backed by a team of sybil experts. We’re offering “Swarms”, a powerful tool to deploy thousands of addresses to farm according to your own strategy. CrocBot allows you to deploy "Swarms" of addresses to farm popular airdrops. You will be able to set your own strategies and farm on the chains & protocols that you want. Swarms are unlocked through $CROC staking. Our bot will be available through Telegram and a dedicated dashboard
Who are we? We are a team of builders farming airdrop since 2 years, we've decided to open our Airdrop Farming bot to the public through $CROC, a token with healthy tokenomics meant to back the value of an airdrop farming address.
What about the token? The protocol is based by the $CROC token, a revenue-bearing assets backed by the value of 1 farming address. The token will have a swap tax of 5% -> 2% for team, 2% for stakers and 1% for liquidity For each 10K $CROC staked, you will unlock 1 Swarm address. Stakers receive protocol fees (claimable on our dashboard)
CrocBot (CROC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CrocBot (CROC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
CrocBot (CROC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CrocBot (CROC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CROC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CROC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CROC's tokenomics, explore CROC token's live price!
CROC Price Prediction
Want to know where CROC might be heading? Our CROC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.