Croatian Football Federation Token (VATRENI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.36 $ 1.36 $ 1.36 24H Low $ 1.6 $ 1.6 $ 1.6 24H High 24H Low $ 1.36$ 1.36 $ 1.36 24H High $ 1.6$ 1.6 $ 1.6 All Time High $ 1.85$ 1.85 $ 1.85 Lowest Price $ 0.050045$ 0.050045 $ 0.050045 Price Change (1H) +10.91% Price Change (1D) -5.72% Price Change (7D) +30.66% Price Change (7D) +30.66%

Croatian Football Federation Token (VATRENI) real-time price is $1.51. Over the past 24 hours, VATRENI traded between a low of $ 1.36 and a high of $ 1.6, showing active market volatility. VATRENI's all-time high price is $ 1.85, while its all-time low price is $ 0.050045.

In terms of short-term performance, VATRENI has changed by +10.91% over the past hour, -5.72% over 24 hours, and +30.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Croatian Football Federation Token (VATRENI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.87M$ 5.87M $ 5.87M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.19M$ 32.19M $ 32.19M Circulation Supply 3.89M 3.89M 3.89M Total Supply 21,359,921.793765157 21,359,921.793765157 21,359,921.793765157

The current Market Cap of Croatian Football Federation Token is $ 5.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VATRENI is 3.89M, with a total supply of 21359921.793765157. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.19M.