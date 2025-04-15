crippleguy Price (CRIP)
The live price of crippleguy (CRIP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.66K USD. CRIP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key crippleguy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- crippleguy price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of crippleguy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of crippleguy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of crippleguy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of crippleguy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-39.92%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of crippleguy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Crippleguy the Dev that cooks not with his hands but his mouth! The Crip developer is crippled as a result of a drunk driving accident. When he was 16 he was hit by a drunk driver. He frequently live streams to hes community and shares stories of hes experiences. The focus of the token is to raise awareness for driving drunk and hopefully enable the developer to get a neuralink implant. We will also focus on charitable donations to relevant causes.
