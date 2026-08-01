Cricket The Dog Price Today

The live Cricket The Dog (CRICKET) price today is $ 0, with a 99.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRICKET to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CRICKET.

Cricket The Dog currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 49,708, with a circulating supply of 961.43M CRICKET. During the last 24 hours, CRICKET traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CRICKET moved +22.44% in the last hour and +150.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cricket The Dog (CRICKET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.71K$ 49.71K $ 49.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.71K$ 49.71K $ 49.71K Circulation Supply 961.43M 961.43M 961.43M Total Supply 961,427,108.040022 961,427,108.040022 961,427,108.040022

The current Market Cap of Cricket The Dog is $ 49.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRICKET is 961.43M, with a total supply of 961427108.040022. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.71K.