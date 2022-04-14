Cricket Foundation (CRIC) Tokenomics
Cricket Foundation (CRIC) Information
Cricket Foundation is where the sport of Cricket meets the world of Crypto. It is the worlds first project exclusive to the sport of Cricket, and also is home to the worlds first NFT and Collectible marketplace exclusive to the sport of Cricket.It is driven the Cricket Token, that supports governance, transactions and interactions with the Cricket Network.
Cricket is completely owned and operated by the Cricket ecosystem - Players, Boards, Fans and supporters alike. The network is backed by over 100 founding ecosystem participants across 11 countries. It is also backed by several institutions like Epsilon Ventures, Torque Capital, FalconX, Alchemist, Anthill Ventures, etc.
Cricket is a layer 1 platform built on the COSMOS + Zebi framework, that supports multiple applications. The vision of the platform is to build all use cases for Cricket within this network ranging from NFT marketplace, gaming, eSports, merchandising, licensing, etc.
Cricket Foundation (CRIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cricket Foundation (CRIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Cricket Foundation (CRIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cricket Foundation (CRIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CRIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CRIC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CRIC's tokenomics, explore CRIC token's live price!
CRIC Price Prediction
Want to know where CRIC might be heading? Our CRIC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.