Creditlink Token Price Today

The live Creditlink Token (CDL) price today is $ 0.00475887, with a 4.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current CDL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00475887 per CDL.

Creditlink Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 973,641, with a circulating supply of 204.60M CDL. During the last 24 hours, CDL traded between $ 0.00454522 (low) and $ 0.0048204 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.143478, while the all-time low was $ 0.00309543.

In short-term performance, CDL moved +1.74% in the last hour and +3.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.20K.

Creditlink Token (CDL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 973.64K$ 973.64K $ 973.64K Volume (24H) $ 58.20K$ 58.20K $ 58.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.76M$ 4.76M $ 4.76M Circulation Supply 204.60M 204.60M 204.60M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Creditlink Token is $ 973.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.20K. The circulating supply of CDL is 204.60M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.76M.