Credefi (CREDI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Credefi (CREDI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Credefi (CREDI) Information Credefi is the world's most advanced crypto peer 2 peer lending platform, that combines the best practices of DeFi and traditional finance. Our hybrid mechanism solves real life problems and inefficiencies of the conventional banking and financel sector, and provides unique opportunities for both borrowers and lenders. Credefi allows platform participants to invest in credit portfolios, individual credits, or do trade finance, directly through their personal wallet. Banking redefined. Official Website: https://www.credefi.io/ Buy CREDI Now!

Credefi (CREDI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Credefi (CREDI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.49M $ 3.49M $ 3.49M Total Supply: $ 948.57M $ 948.57M $ 948.57M Circulating Supply: $ 748.57M $ 748.57M $ 748.57M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.43M $ 4.43M $ 4.43M All-Time High: $ 0.317732 $ 0.317732 $ 0.317732 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00466794 $ 0.00466794 $ 0.00466794 Learn more about Credefi (CREDI) price

Credefi (CREDI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Credefi (CREDI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CREDI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CREDI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CREDI's tokenomics, explore CREDI token's live price!

CREDI Price Prediction Want to know where CREDI might be heading? Our CREDI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CREDI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!