Crecoin Price Today

The live Crecoin ($CREC) price today is $ 0, with a 1.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current $CREC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $CREC.

Crecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 758,155, with a circulating supply of 1.88B $CREC. During the last 24 hours, $CREC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00849716, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $CREC moved +1.52% in the last hour and +5.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.04.

Crecoin ($CREC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 758.16K$ 758.16K $ 758.16K Volume (24H) $ 4.04$ 4.04 $ 4.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.03M$ 4.03M $ 4.03M Circulation Supply 1.88B 1.88B 1.88B Total Supply 9,999,999,897.257 9,999,999,897.257 9,999,999,897.257

The current Market Cap of Crecoin is $ 758.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.04. The circulating supply of $CREC is 1.88B, with a total supply of 9999999897.257. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.03M.