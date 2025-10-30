CreatorDAO (CREATOR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.004488 $ 0.004488 $ 0.004488 24H Low $ 0.00636723 $ 0.00636723 $ 0.00636723 24H High 24H Low $ 0.004488$ 0.004488 $ 0.004488 24H High $ 0.00636723$ 0.00636723 $ 0.00636723 All Time High $ 0.02225446$ 0.02225446 $ 0.02225446 Lowest Price $ 0.00269697$ 0.00269697 $ 0.00269697 Price Change (1H) +2.39% Price Change (1D) -22.49% Price Change (7D) -37.69% Price Change (7D) -37.69%

CreatorDAO (CREATOR) real-time price is $0.00480378. Over the past 24 hours, CREATOR traded between a low of $ 0.004488 and a high of $ 0.00636723, showing active market volatility. CREATOR's all-time high price is $ 0.02225446, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00269697.

In terms of short-term performance, CREATOR has changed by +2.39% over the past hour, -22.49% over 24 hours, and -37.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CreatorDAO (CREATOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.07M$ 1.07M $ 1.07M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.48M$ 4.48M $ 4.48M Circulation Supply 238.80M 238.80M 238.80M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CreatorDAO is $ 1.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CREATOR is 238.80M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.48M.