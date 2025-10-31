Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00012389 24H High $ 0.0001662 All Time High $ 0.0005108 Lowest Price $ 0.00005884 Price Change (1H) +1.45% Price Change (1D) -17.74% Price Change (7D) +57.75%

Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS) real-time price is $0.00012989. Over the past 24 hours, CRAZZERS traded between a low of $ 0.00012389 and a high of $ 0.0001662, showing active market volatility. CRAZZERS's all-time high price is $ 0.0005108, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00005884.

In terms of short-term performance, CRAZZERS has changed by +1.45% over the past hour, -17.74% over 24 hours, and +57.75% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 51.20K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 129.89K Circulation Supply 394.14M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Crazzers AI is $ 51.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRAZZERS is 394.14M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 129.89K.