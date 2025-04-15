Crazy Monkey Price (CMONK)
The live price of Crazy Monkey (CMONK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 65.52K USD. CMONK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crazy Monkey Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Crazy Monkey price change within the day is -0.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.64B USD
During today, the price change of Crazy Monkey to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crazy Monkey to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crazy Monkey to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crazy Monkey to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.29%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-32.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Crazy Monkey: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
-0.24%
+19.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Crazy Monkey wants to become the latest meme coin revolutionizing decentralized finance. With a focus on community governance, innovative tokenomics, transparency, and security. The Crazy Monkey character is from animation “Spark”. “Spark” tells a story about the adventure of a bravery monkey in the future universe. He is a pioneer of his time and he saves future as a hero.
