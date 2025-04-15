Crazy Frog Coin Price (CRAZY)
The live price of Crazy Frog Coin (CRAZY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CRAZY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crazy Frog Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 43.87 USD
- Crazy Frog Coin price change within the day is -1.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CRAZY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRAZY price information.
During today, the price change of Crazy Frog Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crazy Frog Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crazy Frog Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crazy Frog Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.11%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-34.22%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Crazy Frog Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.55%
+4.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$CRAZY isn't just a meme; it's a digital asset with a legacy dating back to 2003. Now, you can be a part of this legacy by holding $CRAZY on the Ethereum blockchain, ensuring its presence in the crypto space forever. From thug-ass gangster vibes to meme-worthy merchandise and global viral challenges, $CRAZY effortlessly integrates itself into the cultural zeitgeist. The essence of Crazy Frog's iconic stance is reflected in $CRAZY. This crypto brings the thug-ass gangster energy to the world of decentralized finance, making a statement that's loud, proud, and unforgettable.
