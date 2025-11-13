CRAWJU (CRAWJU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CRAWJU (CRAWJU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 643.39K
Total Supply: $ 994.11M
Circulating Supply: $ 994.11M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 643.39K
All-Time High: $ 0.00438897
All-Time Low: $ 0.00047446
Current Price: $ 0.0006472

CRAWJU (CRAWJU) Information
Crawju ($CRAWJU) is a community-driven memecoin on the Cardano blockchain, inspired by the quirky adventures of a toy Crawju and the legendary Charles Hoskinson. More than just a token, Crawju embraces the fun and creativity of meme culture. Mixing humor, storytelling, and Cardano's strong tech foundations. The Crawju mascot, a swamp-dwelling toy creature, embodies the playful spirit of the project while symbolizing the community's resilience and imagination.
Official Website: https://crawju.com/

CRAWJU (CRAWJU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CRAWJU (CRAWJU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRAWJU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRAWJU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRAWJU's tokenomics, explore CRAWJU token's live price!

