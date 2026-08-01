Cratos Price Today

The live Cratos (CRTS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CRTS.

Cratos currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,100,183, with a circulating supply of 79.70B CRTS. During the last 24 hours, CRTS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00747511, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CRTS moved -0.00% in the last hour and -5.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cratos (CRTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.10M$ 3.10M $ 3.10M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.75M$ 3.75M $ 3.75M Circulation Supply 79.70B 79.70B 79.70B Total Supply 96,299,900,000.0 96,299,900,000.0 96,299,900,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cratos is $ 3.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRTS is 79.70B, with a total supply of 96299900000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.75M.