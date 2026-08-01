CRASH CAT Price Today

The live CRASH CAT (CRASHCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 7.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRASHCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CRASHCAT.

CRASH CAT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 88,112, with a circulating supply of 818.24M CRASHCAT. During the last 24 hours, CRASHCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CRASHCAT moved -1.55% in the last hour and -0.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 298.46.

CRASH CAT (CRASHCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 88.11K$ 88.11K $ 88.11K Volume (24H) $ 298.46$ 298.46 $ 298.46 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 88.11K$ 88.11K $ 88.11K Circulation Supply 818.24M 818.24M 818.24M Total Supply 818,244,027.2582419 818,244,027.2582419 818,244,027.2582419

The current Market Cap of CRASH CAT is $ 88.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 298.46. The circulating supply of CRASHCAT is 818.24M, with a total supply of 818244027.2582419. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88.11K.