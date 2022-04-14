Crappy Bird CTO (CRAPPY) Tokenomics
Crappy is the next evolution in meme coins—think of it as Meme Coins 2.0.
It checks all the boxes of a future OG Base coin, styled as the nonconformist "pigeon cousin" of Pepe and Matt Furie's boy's club crew. But Crappy doesn’t stop there—it changes the game with the first ever fully on-chain 'crash' betting game. Degen trench lords can wager their $Crappy tokens and take a wild ride with the pigeon for a shot at 100x gains.
Crappy Bird's vision is to make onboarding mainstream gamers on the Base network, in a fun and relatable manner.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Crappy Bird CTO (CRAPPY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Crappy Bird CTO (CRAPPY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CRAPPY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CRAPPY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.