Craft network (CFT) Information Craft is an NFT marketplace owned by the community running on the ICON Blockchain. $CFT token is the governance token of the marketplace. It allows you to reduce the platform's commissions to 0% by holding them. Many features are under development such as staking, DeFi etc. Official Website: https://craft.network/ Buy CFT Now!

Market Cap: $ 5.95K
Total Supply: $ 210.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 210.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.95K
All-Time High: $ 0.175078
All-Time Low: $ 0.00002327
Current Price: $ 0

Craft network (CFT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Craft network (CFT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CFT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CFT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CFT's tokenomics, explore CFT token's live price!

