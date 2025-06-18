CPUcoin Price (CPU)
The live price of CPUcoin (CPU) today is 0.00026004 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CPU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CPUcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CPUcoin price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CPU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CPU price information.
During today, the price change of CPUcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CPUcoin to USD was $ +0.0000619398.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CPUcoin to USD was $ -0.0000500503.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CPUcoin to USD was $ -0.0004033634838087597.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000619398
|+23.82%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000500503
|-19.24%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0004033634838087597
|-60.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of CPUcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.01%
+36.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CPUcoin is building the sharing economy of compute (CPU and GPU) to power Web 3, High Definition NFT capability and Generative AI in an eco-friendly way. CPUcoin has the benefit of 300 man years of development with over 100mil invested in the base technology, which has been licensed from Equilibrium. This original partnership provided the basis for robust Proof of Productive Work (PoPW) mining software that can wrap and control any back-end service to create scalable delivery of solutions in a sharing economy fast. We are like the “AirBnB” of computing power, and our services are needed by any and all companies with a scaling AI business. Our solution is uniquely suited to handle scaling on-demand creating and delivery of text to image, image to image, language model response AI (SophiaVerse), dynamic middleware to power next generation high-definition NFT’s (Venkman project with Bill Murray), and pushing content processing and delivery of image, video, rendering of text in any language, compositing, etc etc. There’s virtually no limit to what we can put in the platform to auto-scale and deliver results for our customers….but at least one-tenth the price of any other cloud service provider. 1/10TH! How do we do this? The miner network is global and deterministic, which means we can bill on-the-fly without any pre- provisioning and we don’t have the up-front cost of having to spend for capital equipment costs. It just scales and works automatically with our CGN nodes managing the routed traffic.
Understanding the tokenomics of CPUcoin (CPU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CPU token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 CPU to VND
₫6.8429526
|1 CPU to AUD
A$0.0003978612
|1 CPU to GBP
￡0.0001924296
|1 CPU to EUR
€0.0002236344
|1 CPU to USD
$0.00026004
|1 CPU to MYR
RM0.00110517
|1 CPU to TRY
₺0.0102793812
|1 CPU to JPY
¥0.0376953984
|1 CPU to RUB
₽0.0204365436
|1 CPU to INR
₹0.0224908596
|1 CPU to IDR
Rp4.2629501376
|1 CPU to KRW
₩0.3576876204
|1 CPU to PHP
₱0.0148586856
|1 CPU to EGP
￡E.0.013106016
|1 CPU to BRL
R$0.0014276196
|1 CPU to CAD
C$0.0003536544
|1 CPU to BDT
৳0.0317872896
|1 CPU to NGN
₦0.4019152236
|1 CPU to UAH
₴0.0107994612
|1 CPU to VES
Bs0.02652408
|1 CPU to PKR
Rs0.0736641312
|1 CPU to KZT
₸0.1348749468
|1 CPU to THB
฿0.008477304
|1 CPU to TWD
NT$0.0076893828
|1 CPU to AED
د.إ0.0009543468
|1 CPU to CHF
Fr0.0002106324
|1 CPU to HKD
HK$0.0020387136
|1 CPU to MAD
.د.م0.0023689644
|1 CPU to MXN
$0.0049381596