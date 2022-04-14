Cow Patty Bingo (MOO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Cow Patty Bingo (MOO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Cow Patty Bingo (MOO) Information

Moo Patty is an AI-generated, live-streamed meme utility game on Solana where players bet on where a cow will “drop” on a bingo board. Inspired by the classic “cow patty bingo,” Moo Patty brings a new level of humor and entertainment to the crypto space. The game is powered by the MooBot, which allows users to place bets using $MOO tokens, adding a unique twist to meme gaming. With zero tax, a deflationary token model, and real-time action, Moo Patty combines meme culture and AI-driven utility in a way that’s both amusing and engaging for the community.

Official Website:
https://moopattybingo.com/

Cow Patty Bingo (MOO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cow Patty Bingo (MOO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 5.60K
Total Supply:
$ 899.30M
Circulating Supply:
$ 899.30M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 5.60K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00214171
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000433
Current Price:
$ 0
Cow Patty Bingo (MOO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Cow Patty Bingo (MOO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MOO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MOO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MOO's tokenomics, explore MOO token's live price!

MOO Price Prediction

Want to know where MOO might be heading? Our MOO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

