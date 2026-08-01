Covenant Foundation Price Today

The live Covenant Foundation (CVT) price today is $ 0, with a 1.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current CVT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CVT.

Covenant Foundation currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 35,207, with a circulating supply of 534.72M CVT. During the last 24 hours, CVT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CVT moved +1.52% in the last hour and -27.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Covenant Foundation (CVT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 35.21K$ 35.21K $ 35.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 65.84K$ 65.84K $ 65.84K Circulation Supply 534.72M 534.72M 534.72M Total Supply 999,992,872.488752 999,992,872.488752 999,992,872.488752

The current Market Cap of Covenant Foundation is $ 35.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CVT is 534.72M, with a total supply of 999992872.488752. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 65.84K.